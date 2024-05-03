Top Smartphones with Stunning Displays under 20K

In India’s bustling smartphone market, staying abreast of the latest releases is essential for tech enthusiasts seeking optimal performance and user satisfaction, each new launch brings forth advancements in every aspect, from camera capabilities to processing power. Yet, amidst this dynamic landscape, one crucial component consistently elevates the user experience: the display. The visual prowess of a smartphone can significantly enhance daily interactions, whether it’s capturing breathtaking photos or indulging in immersive gaming sessions. In the realm of smartphones priced under 20K, a selection of newly introduced devices shines brightly for their exceptional display quality. These handsets not only boast vibrant, razor-sharp screens but also deliver immersive viewing experiences that transcend expectations. Join us as we explore the top contenders in this segment, each promising to redefine how you engage with your digital world.

realme P1 Pro 5G – INR 21,999

*Offer prices may vary on different selling platforms

The newly launched realme P1 pro 5G is a flawless blend of premium design and powerful performance within the 20K price segment. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Curved Vision Display with a Screen-to-body Ratio of 93% which ensures a brilliant immersive display performance and facilitates a smooth gaming experience. The phone packs a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset that delivers an enhanced overall user experience throughout the day. Moreover, the realme P1 Pro comes with a stunning triple camera setup featuring a 50MP AI primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 OIS sensor, an 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera in the rear and a 16MP selfie camera that offers well-detailed shots. The phone houses a massive 5000mAh battery that ensures all day performance, supported by a 45W SUPERVOOC charger.

The all-new realme P1 Pro 5G is available in two stunning colors – Phoenix Red and Parrot Blue, that come in two storage variants 8GB+128GB priced at INR 21,999 and 8GB+256GB priced at INR 22,999. The smartphone is available on realme.com and Flipkart.

Vivo T3 5G – INR 19,999

Vivo T3 5G is the latest offering from Vivo which comes with a stunning 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display that offers immersive visual entertainment. Furthermore, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, offering smooth and lag-free performance for day-to-day multitasking. Additionally, it houses a 5000mAh battery supported by a 44W charger that ensures all day performance. The phone has a stunning dual camera setup featuring a 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS and 2 MP that offers well-detailed stunning shots. Additionally, it features a 16MP selfie camera to capture aesthetic portrait shots as well.

The latest Vivo T3 5G is available in two colors – Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake which come in two storage variants 8GB+128GB priced at INR 19,999 (originally priced at INR 22,999) and 8GB+256GB priced at INR 21,999 (originally priced at INR 24,999). The smartphone is available on vivo.com and Flipkart.

OnePlus Nord CE4 5G – INR 24,999

The stunning looking OnePlus Nord CE4 5G features a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display with Aqua Touch for an impressive visual and smooth gaming experience. Additionally, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, which enhances the phone’s overall performance. It also houses a 5,500mAh Battery supported by 100W SUPERVOOC charging. Moreover, the phone has a stunning dual camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT600, 8MP Ultra wide Sony IMX355 camera, in the rear and a 16MP selfie camera that offers well-detailed stunning shots.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 5G is available in two colors – Celadon Marble and Dark Chrome which come in two storage variants 8GB+128GB priced at INR 24,999 and 8GB+256GB priced at INR 26,999. The smartphone is available on OnePlus.in and Flipkart.

POCO X6 5G – INR 19,999

The recently launched POCO X6 5G is yet another option that offers a phenomenal display and an immaculate camera. It comes with a 6.67-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED Display that ensures a buttery-smooth experience while scrolling through social media or browsing the web along with vibrant content viewing. POCO X6 5G comes with a 64MP AI Triple Camera setup featuring OIS, an 8MP Ultra-wide Camera along with a Sony IMX355 sensor which facilitates broad dynamic range and a 2MP Macro Camera, alongside a 16MP front camera, this phone ensures exceptional quality and detail in every picture. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset that guarantees fast and seamless performance without worrying about heating or lagging. Additionally, it is packed with a massive 5100mAh Battery supported by a 67W Turbo Charger, so you can rely on lasting power throughout the day. The POCO X6 5G is available in two stunning colors – Snowstorm White and Mirror Black with three storage variants of 8GB+256GB priced at INR 19,999 (originally priced at INR 24,999), 12GB+256GB priced at INR 21,999 (originally priced at INR 26,999) and 12GB+512GB priced at INR 22,999 (originally priced at INR 27,999) available on poco.in and Flipkart.

Redmi Note 13 5G – INR 17,999

Redmi Note 13 5G is another option that offers an impressive display under 20K. The device is equipped with Samsung HM6Its 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and super thin bezels with a 93.3% Screen-to-Body Ratio that ensures an immersive content viewing experience. Redmi Note 13 5G features an impressive camera setup comprising a 108 MP main camera, an 8 MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and 2 MP macro camera, along with a 16 MP front camera will help click shots with fine details. The phone also comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset which ensures seamless performance, and is further backed by a massive 5000mAh battery supported by 33W charging. Available in three captivating colors: Stealth Black, Prism Gold, and Arctic White.

The smartphone is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB priced at INR 17,999 (originally priced at INR 20,999), 8GB + 256GB priced at INR 19,999 (originally priced at INR 22,999) and 12GB+256GB priced at INR 21,999 (originally priced at INR 24,999) The device is available on Redmi.com, Flipkart and Amazon