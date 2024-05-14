Vivo Watch 3: The New Premium Smartwatch with Extended Features

May 14, 2024
Shweta Bansal
2 Min Read
Add Comment
May 14, 2024
Vivo Watch 3
Explore the new Vivo Watch 3 premium version, featuring ECG, a 16-day battery life, GPS, and NFC. Get all the details on specs, price, and availability.

Vivo has introduced a new premium version of the Vivo Watch 3, boasting significant upgrades and new features aimed at enhancing user experience. This smartwatch combines functionality with style, providing a robust array of features including ECG monitoring, GPS, NFC for payments, and a long-lasting battery life of up to 16 days.

Key Features and Specifications

  • Display and Build: The Vivo Watch 3 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, offering vibrant visuals. It has a stainless steel casing available in several colors: Black, Moonlight White, Starlight, and Bright Moon. The watch offers both rubber and leather strap options, allowing for personalization and comfort.
  • Health and Fitness Tracking: One of the standout features is the inclusion of an ECG monitor, enhancing its utility for health-conscious users. The watch also supports over 100 sports modes and includes sensors for heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, making it a versatile companion for fitness enthusiasts.
  • Battery and Connectivity: Remarkably, the smartwatch offers up to 16 days of battery life on a single charge when used in Bluetooth mode. For those requiring more connectivity, an LTE version via eSIM is available, which promises up to 7 days of battery life. The device supports comprehensive GPS services including GLONASS, GALILEO, and Beidou, ensuring accurate location tracking across different environments.
  • Additional Features: The Vivo Watch 3 is equipped with NFC, allowing for contactless payments, which adds a layer of convenience for on-the-go transactions. It is water-resistant up to 5ATM, making it suitable for swimming and other water-related activities.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo Watch 3 is priced competitively, starting at approximately CNY 1,099 for the Bluetooth version with a soft rubber strap, and goes up to CNY 1,399 for the eSIM version with a leather strap. The smartwatch is available for pre-order and will officially go on sale in China from November 21, 2023.

Vivo Watch 3’s new premium version is tailored to meet the needs of tech-savvy users who seek a blend of style, functionality, and extended battery life. Its comprehensive feature set, including ECG and NFC, positions it as a strong contender in the smartwatch market​.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Shweta Bansal

Shweta, a tech journalist from New Delhi, specializes in AI and IOT. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives, emphasizing the role of women in tech.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Recommended Video