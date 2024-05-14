Vivo Watch 3: The New Premium Smartwatch with Extended Features

Explore the new Vivo Watch 3 premium version, featuring ECG, a 16-day battery life, GPS, and NFC. Get all the details on specs, price, and availability.

Vivo has introduced a new premium version of the Vivo Watch 3, boasting significant upgrades and new features aimed at enhancing user experience. This smartwatch combines functionality with style, providing a robust array of features including ECG monitoring, GPS, NFC for payments, and a long-lasting battery life of up to 16 days.

Key Features and Specifications

Display and Build: The Vivo Watch 3 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, offering vibrant visuals. It has a stainless steel casing available in several colors: Black, Moonlight White, Starlight, and Bright Moon. The watch offers both rubber and leather strap options, allowing for personalization and comfort.

Health and Fitness Tracking: One of the standout features is the inclusion of an ECG monitor, enhancing its utility for health-conscious users. The watch also supports over 100 sports modes and includes sensors for heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, making it a versatile companion for fitness enthusiasts.

Battery and Connectivity: Remarkably, the smartwatch offers up to 16 days of battery life on a single charge when used in Bluetooth mode. For those requiring more connectivity, an LTE version via eSIM is available, which promises up to 7 days of battery life. The device supports comprehensive GPS services including GLONASS, GALILEO, and Beidou, ensuring accurate location tracking across different environments.

Additional Features: The Vivo Watch 3 is equipped with NFC, allowing for contactless payments, which adds a layer of convenience for on-the-go transactions. It is water-resistant up to 5ATM, making it suitable for swimming and other water-related activities.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo Watch 3 is priced competitively, starting at approximately CNY 1,099 for the Bluetooth version with a soft rubber strap, and goes up to CNY 1,399 for the eSIM version with a leather strap. The smartwatch is available for pre-order and will officially go on sale in China from November 21, 2023.

Vivo Watch 3’s new premium version is tailored to meet the needs of tech-savvy users who seek a blend of style, functionality, and extended battery life. Its comprehensive feature set, including ECG and NFC, positions it as a strong contender in the smartwatch market​.