Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Unfolding the Future of Mobile Technology in India

Discover the revolutionary Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, launching in India with a dual-display, 100W charging, and a 32MP front camera. A new peak in foldable tech!

The anticipation for innovative smartphone technology in India peaks as Vivo is set to introduce its latest marvel, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, next month. This upcoming release promises to redefine user expectations for foldable devices, featuring cutting-edge specifications and design.

Innovative Design and Display

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro distinguishes itself with an expansive 8.03-inch AMOLED inner display, boasting a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels and a high 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant and fluid visuals. Complementing this, the cover display measures 6.53 inches with a resolution of 2748 x 1172 pixels, also supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. Both screens are designed to deliver exceptional brightness and clarity, enhancing the user experience whether for productivity or entertainment​​.

Unmatched Performance

Powered by the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is built to handle extensive multitasking and high-demand applications without a hitch. The device also offers generous storage options, ranging from 256GB to a whopping 1TB, catering to all your data needs​.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will find the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro’s camera setup particularly impressive. It features a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens. A standout feature is the 32MP front camera, available on both the inner and cover displays, promising high-quality selfies and video calls​​.

Battery Life and Charging

To keep you going all day, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery, supported by 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities. This allows for rapid power-ups, ensuring the device is ready whenever you need it.

Pricing and Availability

Set to be launched in India next month, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to be priced at approximately Rs. 115,290. This positions it as a premium offering in the foldable market segment, directly competing with other high-end models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5​.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is more than just a smartphone; it’s a testament to Vivo’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobile technology. Its advanced features and innovative design are set to make it a significant player in the expanding foldable phone market in India.