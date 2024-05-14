Vivo X100s: Anticipated Features and Specifications Leak Ahead of Today’s Launch

Discover the latest leaked specs of Vivo X100s launching today, including its triple camera setup, 100W fast charging, and Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

In today’s competitive smartphone market, Vivo is set to introduce its latest model, the Vivo X100s, adding to the anticipation with a fresh batch of leaked specifications. Expected to be unveiled today, the X100s promises an array of high-end features catering to tech enthusiasts.

Design and Display

The Vivo X100s is rumored to sport a sleek design with a flat OLED display, achieving a Full HD+ resolution. This design is said to parallel aesthetic elements reminiscent of modern smartphones, providing a contemporary look with a metal frame and glass rear panel​​.

Performance

At the heart of the Vivo X100s is the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, noted for its high performance​​. This advanced processor is expected to enhance the smartphone’s capability, supporting intensive applications and gaming without lag.

Camera

Vivo continues its focus on camera technology, equipping the X100s with a versatile triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP Sony IMX 920 primary sensor paired with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide lens, and a 64MP Omnivision OV64B periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom​. These specifications suggest a strong emphasis on photography, catering to both amateur and professional photographers.

Battery and Charging

To keep up with the demands of heavy usage, the X100s is backed by a robust 5000mAh battery. Notably, the device supports 100W fast charging, ensuring rapid power replenishment​​.

Software and Additional Features

The X100s will run on Origin OS 4 based on Android 14 right out of the box, which is expected to offer a range of software optimizations and enhancements specific to Vivo’s ecosystem​.

As Vivo gears up for today’s launch, these leaks not only stir excitement but also provide consumers with insights into what they can expect from the new smartphone. The detailed specifications hint at a device that balances performance, photography, and user experience, which could potentially attract a wide range of users.