Westinghouse TV Offers Exclusive Discounts in Amazon’s Great Summer Sale

Westinghouse TVS has launched an exclusive sale for Amazon Prime Members starting May 2nd, Midnight, featuring substantial discounts on a broad selection of televisions. This event offers an excellent opportunity for customers to purchase high-quality TVs at reduced prices.

Key Highlights:

The sale begins on May 2nd, Midnight, exclusively for Amazon Prime Members.

Customers can enjoy an additional 10% discount with credit/debit card and EMI options through ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard.

A wide variety of TV models are available, ranging from HD Ready to Ultra HD and Smart TVs, ensuring options for every budget and preference.

Wide Range of Discounted Models During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, Westinghouse TVs present a range of models at discounted prices, appealing to diverse consumer needs. For instance, the 32-inch HD Ready LED TV WH32PL09 is now priced at INR 7499, down from INR 7999, while the 55-inch Quantum Series Ultra HD LED Google TV WH55GTX40 is available at INR 28999.

Highlights from the Sale The sale features significant price reductions on various models:

WH32SP12: Priced at INR 8999, reduced from INR 9499

WH40SP08BL: Offered at INR 12999, down from INR 13499

WH43SP99: Available for INR 13999, previously INR 14499

The unchanged prices of models like WH24PL01 and WH24SP06, still at INR 5999 and 6499 respectively, offer affordability without compromising on quality.

Statements from Westinghouse Leadership Mrs Pallavi Singh Marwah, Senior Vice President at Westinghouse, expressed her excitement about the sale, “We are delighted to offer our customers the chance to own our advanced televisions at unbeatable prices.”

Conclusion The Amazon Great Summer Sale is an ideal opportunity for those looking to enhance their home entertainment systems with Westinghouse’s high-quality televisions. With discounts across a wide range of models, this event promises something for every consumer.