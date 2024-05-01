Amazfit Balance Smartwatch Enhanced with Zepp OS 3.5 and AI Features in India

Zepp Health, a prominent player in the smart wearable and health technology market, has unveiled the Zepp OS 3.5 update for the Amazfit Balance smartwatch in India. This latest update introduces a suite of new features, including the AI-powered Zepp Flow™, which enhances the interaction between the device and its users through natural language processing.

Key Highlights:

Introduction of Zepp Flow™, allowing natural language communication with the smartwatch.

Initial rollout exclusive to Amazfit Balance, with plans to expand to other models.

New features include enhanced marathon training programs, HRV tracking, and WhatsApp image message support.

Updates to navigation and addition of new sports modes like bouldering and indoor rock climbing.

Zepp Flow™: Revolutionizing Interaction

The Zepp Flow™ technology stands out as a key feature in this update, enabling users to interact with their smartwatch using conversational language without the need for predefined commands. This advancement allows for a more intuitive and seamless user experience, effectively integrating AI into daily activities. Users can manage tasks such as scheduling events, checking the weather, and responding to notifications directly through their watch.

Comprehensive Health and Fitness Updates

The update also broadens the smartwatch’s health and fitness capabilities. New marathon training programs are available for both half and full marathons, extending beyond the previously offered 5K and 10K plans. Additionally, a new Sleep Heart Rate Variability (HRV) feature provides users with detailed insights into their overnight recovery, which can help them better understand their health and prepare for the day ahead.

Connectivity and Navigation Enhancements

For Android users, the update improves connectivity by enabling the display of image messages from WhatsApp directly on the smartwatch, enhancing convenience. The update also improves navigation features by incorporating road names in offline map modes, which is particularly useful during outdoor activities.

Expansion to New Sports and Activities

The introduction of new sports modes like bouldering and indoor rock climbing caters to adventure enthusiasts, allowing them to track their progress more effectively. The update also includes enhancements for winter sports, such as snowboarding and skiing, with added trail navigation and resort maps.