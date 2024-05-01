Anker’s Eufy to Launch Trackers Compatible with Google’s Find My Device Network

Explore the new Eufy SmartTrack Link and Card, launching in June 2024 for Google's "Find My Device" network, offering affordable, real-time tracking for Android users.

In an exciting development for Android users, Anker’s subsidiary, Eufy, is set to expand its product lineup with the introduction of two new trackers, the SmartTrack Link and SmartTrack Card, designed to integrate seamlessly with Google’s “Find My Device” network. This move marks a significant enhancement in Android’s capability to track and locate devices similar to Apple’s established “Find My” network.

Eufy’s New Offerings: SmartTrack Link and Card

Scheduled for retail release in June 2024, these devices represent Eufy’s latest efforts to provide affordable and efficient tracking solutions. The SmartTrack Link and Card are poised to leverage the vast network of Android devices to help users locate their lost items in real-time, utilizing Bluetooth technology. These devices are not only functional but are also priced competitively, making advanced tracking technology more accessible to a broader audience.

Integration with Google’s Find My Device Network

Google’s “Find My Device” network, which has recently started rolling out to Android devices, enhances the existing app’s capabilities, allowing it to locate not just phones but also personal items tagged with compatible trackers. The addition of Eufy’s trackers to this network is timely, as it coincides with increasing consumer demand for reliable and easy-to-use item tracking solutions.

Market Context and Competition

Eufy’s entry into this market segment is seen as a direct challenge to other established brands like Chipolo and Pebblebee, which have also recently launched trackers compatible with Google’s network. Notably, Eufy’s products are among the most affordable on the market, with the SmartTrack Link and Card expected to maintain pricing parity with their iOS-compatible variants, which are currently available at discount prices​.

With the launch of the SmartTrack Link and Card, Eufy is not just expanding its product range but also affirming its commitment to enhancing user experience through innovation and affordability. As these products hit the shelves in June 2024, they are expected to be a popular choice for Android users seeking dependable solutions to keep track of their valuables.