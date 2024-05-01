ASUS to Unveil New AI-Powered Laptop at Upcoming Online Event

ASUS is set to introduce its new AI-powered laptop during a virtual launch event scheduled for May 20, 2024. This marks the debut of the first laptop in what the company calls a “new era” of ASUS AI PCs, featuring enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities in an ultraportable design.

Key Highlights:

ASUS will host a virtual event on May 20, 2024, to launch its first new-era AI PC.

The event will spotlight the laptop’s advanced AI features and high performance.

Speakers from Qualcomm and Microsoft will discuss their roles in the AI PC’s development.

Event Details and Partnerships

The online event will commence at 11:00 a.m. PST and will be accessible globally. It is designed to showcase the collaborative efforts of ASUS with tech giants Qualcomm and Microsoft. This partnership aims to leverage each company’s strengths to introduce cutting-edge AI functionalities in the new laptop.

New Era of Computing

The upcoming ASUS AI PC is expected to push the boundaries of traditional computing with its state-of-the-art AI capabilities. According to ASUS, the laptop will offer personalized AI experiences that adapt to user needs, made possible by innovative technologies from ASUS and ongoing support from Microsoft.

Industry Insights

The launch event will feature talks from ASUS Co-CEO S.Y. Hsu and leaders from Qualcomm and Microsoft, who will provide insights into the technology and collaborative efforts behind the new AI PC. This discussion is anticipated to offer valuable perspectives on the future of AI in computing.

Additional Opportunities at Computex 2024

Following the virtual launch, ASUS invites attendees to experience its complete AI PC lineup at Computex 2024 in Taipei. This event will present a range of new products, emphasizing ASUS’s commitment to innovation in tech.

Do not miss the chance to witness the introduction of a groundbreaking laptop that promises to transform the tech landscape. For more details, visit ASUS’s event page, which will go live on May 7, 2024.