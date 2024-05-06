boAt Unveils Virtual Locker Rooms for IPL Fans

As the Indian Premier League season heats up, boAt has introduced an innovative way for fans to engage with their favorite teams, the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, through virtual locker rooms and augmented reality cricket cards.

Key Highlights:

boAt has launched virtual locker rooms for fans of the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Fans can participate in interactive games and competitions to win weekly prizes, including match tickets and signed merchandise.

An augmented reality feature allows fans to create personalized cricket-themed trump cards.

Virtual Engagement with Favorite Teams boAt, known for its audio and wearable technology, has leveraged cutting-edge virtual reality to create immersive locker rooms for IPL teams. Fans can enter these virtual spaces to enjoy games like Win Predictor, Smash Cricket, and a special Card Game. These interactive experiences not only bring fans closer to their favorite teams but also offer them the chance to win exciting rewards weekly.

A spokesperson from boAt shared, “We are excited to offer fans a new way to connect with cricket and immerse themselves in the game’s atmosphere through our virtual locker rooms and AR features.”

Innovative Augmented Reality Experience In addition to the virtual locker rooms, boAt has introduced a unique augmented reality (AR) feature, allowing fans to create their own cricket-themed AR trump cards. By uploading a selfie, users can receive a physical card, which, when scanned, brings their personalized 3D avatar into play in an augmented reality setting.

“This AR feature is a blend of nostalgia and innovation, offering fans a unique way to engage with the sport,” added the boAt spokesperson.

For more details on how to participate and experience these features, visit www.beaboathead.com.

Growing Popularity The initiative has already gained significant attention, with over 80,000 sign-ups in the first two weeks and 5,000 participants topping the leaderboards.

As the official audio and wearable partner for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, boAt continues to enhance the IPL viewing experience, making it more interactive and enjoyable for fans across the country.