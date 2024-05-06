Cyber City Debuts First E-Waste Sculpture to Promote Sustainability

In a significant environmental initiative, Cyber City in Gurugram has introduced its first e-waste sculpture, developed collaboratively by HMD, the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation (SDF), and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). This innovative project aims to address electronic waste challenges and support girl child education.

Key Highlights:

The sculpture stands 12 feet tall and weighs 500 kg, composed of e-waste from 5,000 decommissioned Nokia devices.

Created by artists from Kolkata, the project took two months to complete, emphasizing sustainability and education.

This initiative is part of a broader commitment by the involved parties to foster environmental responsibility and community engagement.

Sculpture Unveiled: A Symbol of Sustainability and Education

The imposing 12-foot sculpture, constructed from e-waste sourced from 5,000 end-of-life Nokia devices, has been installed in Gurgaon’s Cyber City. The materials for the sculpture were provided by the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation and processed by artists from Kolkata, who transformed these discarded elements into a significant art piece over two months. This project not only highlights the growing issue of electronic waste but also promotes educational opportunities for girls.

Ravi Kunwar, VP of HMD for India & APAC, remarked on the sustainable efforts of the company and its partners, “Our collaboration with the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation is a celebration of our joint efforts to highlight the importance of e-waste management and support girl child education. We see this not just as a project, but as an ongoing commitment to sustainability.”

Shikhar Dhawan, founder of the SDF, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, “It brings great joy to see such unique initiatives take shape. With this sculpture, we aim to inspire and educate, reinforcing our commitment to community upliftment.”

Amitesh Shah, CEO of Da One Group, and Dr. Kanika Dewan, Director of Impact and Strategy at SDF, both emphasized the broader impact of such initiatives on community engagement and environmental stewardship.

Other Environmental Efforts by HMD and Partners

HMD has also been involved in other local environmental activities, including a major cleanup at Versova Beach in partnership with SDF and IIT-B, which saw over 300 volunteers remove 16,000 kilograms of waste. Additionally, HMD and SDF restored a large pond in District Sonbhdra, which now holds about 20 lakh liters, benefiting local villages and wildlife.

