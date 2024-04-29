Five Digital Payment Apps for Secure and Simplified Payments

Still fumbling for cash or your debit card for daily expenses? Digital payment apps can get you covered with one-stop for effortless spending. Simplifying your finances, these apps allow you to make payments like shopping, pay bills in seconds or purchase metro tickets with just a tap on your phone. Plus, you can earn cashback rewards and keep track of your spending, putting you in total control of your finances.

Let’s take a look at India’s top digital payment apps that offer convenient and secure payments.

PhonePe: effortless transactions and more

Forget the hassle of multiple apps for your financial needs. PhonePe’s user-friendly interface makes money transfers a breeze, but its functionalities extend far beyond that. Manage everyday bills with ease, conveniently recharging your mobile phone, paying utility bills, and even booking gas cylinders – all from the comfort of the app. Planning a trip? PhonePe has you covered too. Recharge your FASTag for seamless toll payments, plan your Delhi Metro commute with a smart card recharge, or book a ticket on the Airport Express line directly within the app.

MobiKwik: keep your finances organised and super secure

MobiKwik offers a comprehensive suite of digital financial solutions including MobiKwik Wallet, which enables a wide range of transactions from recharges to bill payments and online shopping. The app’s all new Pocket UPI lets you make highly secure UPI transactions through your MobiKwik Wallet balance without exposing the bank account. Pocket UPI is not only convenient but also declutters bank statements by getting rid of petty and recurring expenses. Users can then keep their official bank statement clear and organised, making it easier to track larger financial goals.

Google Pay:

Google Pay’s simple and intuitive interface makes transactions effortless, whether you’re paying bills, transferring money, or shopping online. Security is a top priority for the app with robust encryption measures in place to protect your data. This ensures that your transactions and personal information are always secure.

A recent feature that sets Google Pay apart is its instant loan offering. Users can now avail instant loans ranging from Rs 10,000 to up to Rs 8 lakhs. This feature, combined with the ease of use, security, and rewarding cashback offers, makes Google Pay a comprehensive and user-friendly payment app.

BharatPe: convenience for both merchants and consumers

While BharatPe primarily caters to merchants and small businesses for processing UPI payments, consumers can also benefit from its convenience. BharatPe ventured into the ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL) space with the launch of PostPe, which provides lending options not just for large purchases, but also for small-ticket transactions.

Amazon Pay: a shopping companion

Backed by the e-commerce giant Amazon, Amazon Pay offers a blend of convenience and rewards. Enjoy hassle-free online shopping with secure one-click payments. They even partner with services like Uber, where Amazon Prime subscribers can receive 5% cashback on each ride – 4% towards the Uber Cash balance and the rest as 1% Amazon cashback. Users can therefore save money on their daily commute.