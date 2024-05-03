Huawei Rolls Out HarmonyOS 4.2 Update Globally for Watch Ultimate

Huawei brings HarmonyOS 4.2 to its Watch Ultimate smartwatch, offering new features and enhancements. Read on for details.

Huawei has initiated the global release of its anticipated HarmonyOS 4.2 update for the Watch Ultimate smartwatch. This major update follows a beta testing phase within China for the broader Watch 4 series, offering insights into the new features users can expect.

HarmonyOS 4.2: What’s New

While the full breadth of HarmonyOS 4.2 features is yet to be experienced on the Watch Ultimate, the update promises several significant additions and enhancements:

Improved User Experience: Huawei emphasizes a smoother, more streamlined overall user experience, particularly noticeable during the update process itself. What these improvements entail exactly is yet to be fully revealed.

Health and Fitness Enhancements: While features like Health Glance 2.0 (seen in the Watch 4 Pro Space Exploration edition) might not be included in this release, users can anticipate refinements to existing health and fitness tracking capabilities.

More to Come: There are hints that Huawei plans to bring additional tools and features currently seen on select Watch 4 series devices to the Watch Ultimate in future updates. This could potentially include things like map display capabilities.

Availability

The HarmonyOS 4.2 update for the Huawei Watch Ultimate is now rolling out worldwide. Users can access the update through the companion Huawei Health app on their smartphones. The update bears the version number 4.2.0.103(SP1C00M01).

How to Get the Update

The HarmonyOS 4.2 update (version number 4.2.0.103(SP1C00M01)) is rolling out to Huawei Watch Ultimate wearables worldwide. Users should be able to access the update through the Huawei Health app. Here’s how:

Open the Huawei Health app on your connected smartphone. Navigate to the “Devices” section. Select your Huawei Watch Ultimate. Look for the option “Firmware Update” and follow the on-screen prompts.

The Future of HarmonyOS

HarmonyOS, Huawei’s proprietary operating system, continues to expand its reach across the company’s range of smart devices. This latest update to the Watch Ultimate demonstrates Huawei’s ongoing commitment to software support and enhancements in its wearables. As the HarmonyOS ecosystem matures, users can expect even greater functionality and integration between Huawei smartwatches and other devices.