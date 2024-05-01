iQOO Offers Big Discounts on Smartphones During Amazon’s Summer Sale

iQOO has announced a series of discounts on its range of smartphones, coinciding with the Amazon Summer Sale from May 2 to May 7, 2024. Shoppers can look forward to savings of up to INR 23,000 on models such as the iQOO 11 and iQOO Neo9 Pro.

Key Highlights:

The sale features significant discounts on the iQOO 11, iQOO Neo9 Pro, iQOO Z9, and iQOO Z7 Pro.

Additional benefits include instant bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and free accessories on selected models.

iQOO continues to support the “Make in India” initiative with all devices manufactured locally.

Sale Details and Offers

During the promotional period, customers can take advantage of an INR 2,000 instant bank discount and an INR 1,000 exchange bonus. Buyers of the iQOO Z9 will also receive complimentary vivo earphones valued at INR 599. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro offers similar bank discounts with a higher exchange bonus of INR 2,000.

Device Features and Performance

iQOO Z9

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor.

Features a Sony IMX 882 rear camera system with 4K video recording.

Sports a 120 Hz AMOLED display with 1800 nits peak brightness and dual stereo speakers.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

Utilizes the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and an additional SuperComputing Chip Q1.

Equipped with a 50 MP Sony IMX920 camera.

Offers a dual-tone and premium leather design.

iQOO Z7 Pro

Runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G with a high AnTuTu performance score.

Includes a 64 MP AURA Light OIS Camera and a 120Hz AMOLED Display with an AG Glass finish.

iQOO 11

Features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Processor and high-performance TSMC 4nm technology.

Enhanced user experience with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0.

Additional Information

In alignment with iQOO’s commitment to local manufacturing, all models are produced at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. For customer support, over 670 service centers are available nationwide.