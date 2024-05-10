iQOO Z9x to Launch on May 16 with Powerful 6000mAh Battery

The upcoming iQOO Z9x is scheduled for release in India on May 16, 2024. This latest addition to the Z series follows popular models such as the iQOO Z9, iQOO Z7 Pro, and iQOO Z7. The iQOO Z9x is designed to deliver impressive performance and features a significant 6000mAh battery. It aims to offer enhanced functionality with its advanced design and robust processing power.

Key Highlights:

Launch date set for May 16, 2024.

Features a 6000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge technology.

Powered by the Snapdragon® 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

Available in two colors: Tornado Green and Storm Grey.

Manufactured in vivo’s Greater Noida facility under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Device Specifications and Performance The iQOO Z9x is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, utilizing the latest 4nm process technology, which enhances performance while minimizing power consumption. It has achieved a notable AnTuTu benchmark score of over 560,000, making it a competitive player in its segment. The device’s battery supports two days of usage on a single charge, and its 44W FlashCharge can replenish 10 hours of battery life in just 30 minutes.

Design and Colors The phone boasts a premium textured design with a sleek, flat frame that enhances grip and comfort. It will be available in two distinct colors: Tornado Green and Storm Grey, adding a touch of style to its functional attributes.

Local Production and Service Support In line with iQOO’s commitment to local manufacturing, the Z9x will be produced at the vivo facility in Greater Noida. The company also offers extensive customer service support through over 670 service centers across India, ensuring a reliable after-sales service experience.