OPPO India Announces Imagine IF Photography Awards 2024

Explore the OPPO Imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 in India. Open for entries until June 15. Exciting prizes and global recognition await the winners.

OPPO India has launched the Imagine IF Photography Awards 2024, marking its first entry into India after a successful global launch last year. This initiative aims to highlight the capabilities of mobile photography and is open to all Indian citizens over 18.

Key Highlights:

The awards are open to submissions in nine different categories.

A panel of expert photographers will judge the entries.

The top six winners will be announced on July 25, 2024.

Significant cash prizes and opportunities are available for the winners.

Expanding Horizons in Mobile Photography

The Imagine IF Photography Awards cater to various photography interests, with categories including Landscape, Portrait, Colors, Unfading Moment, Fashion, Snapshot, Light, Travel, and Collection. Judged by a panel of experts including Joseph Radhik, Arzoo Khurana, and Arjun Mark, the awards seek to uncover and reward the finest in mobile photography across India.

Sushant Vashistha, Head of Digital Marketing at OPPO India, emphasized the platform’s role in showcasing Indian talent on a global stage, recalling the brand’s participation at Paris Photo 2023. The competition welcomes entries until June 15, 2024, with the initial round of 50 winners announced by the end of June.

Prize and Recognition

The final round will decide the top six winners, who will receive substantial cash prizes ranging from INR 1,00,000 to INR 5,00,000. Additionally, winners will attend the Paris Show and receive the latest OPPO smartphone. They will also have the opportunity to collaborate with OPPO India on photography projects.

A Conclave of Creativity and Technology

The announcement was part of the OPPO Ambassador Conclave, which also introduced the OPPO Find X7 Ultra featuring a quad main camera. The conclave featured industry leaders and influencers discussing the impact of AI on photography and the emerging trends among content creators.

For further information on the competition or to enter, visit the official event website at imagine-if.oppo.com.