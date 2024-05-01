POCO Announces Major Discounts on Smartphones for May Sale

POCO is offering significant discounts on its leading smartphones during the May sale, available from May 1 to May 10, 2024, on Flipkart and Amazon. This event allows customers to access major price cuts and attractive deals.

Key Highlights:

The sale features discounts up to INR 4,000 on various POCO models.

Exclusive availability on e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon.

The POCO X6 Pro and other models boast advanced features at reduced prices.

Sale Overview

POCO has released its pricing and discounts for various smartphone models for the upcoming sale. This includes the POCO X6 Pro, POCO X6, POCO X6 Neo, POCO M6 Pro 5G, POCO M6 5G, POCO C65, and POCO C61, with discounts ranging from INR 1,000 to INR 4,000.

Featured Smartphone Deals

POCO X6 Pro

Originally priced at INR 26,999, now available for INR 22,999 after a INR 4,000 discount.

Features include a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 64MP OIS triple rear camera.

POCO X6

Price starts at INR 17,999 after a discount, with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and a triple rear camera system.

POCO X6 Neo

Starting at INR 13,999, featuring a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 108MP Dual AI Camera.

POCO M6 Pro 5G

Available for INR 8,999, equipped with a Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 chipset and a 6.79-inch display.

POCO M6 5G

Priced at INR 7,749, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and a 6.74-inch 90Hz display.

POCO C65

Offers a 6.74-inch HD+ display and a 5000mAh battery, priced at INR 6,799.

POCO C61

Available for INR 6,499, featuring a 6.71-inch Dot Drop HD+ display and a dual camera system.

All the discounts are available for a limited period, and interested buyers are encouraged to take advantage of these offers early in the sale period.