Realme P1 Pro 5G Set for First Sale on April 30

Realme is gearing up for the first sale of its new smartphone, the Realme P1 Pro 5G, set to begin on April 30 at 12 PM via realme.com and Flipkart.

Key Highlights:

The Realme P1 Pro 5G features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G chipset, 50 MP Sony LYT-600 camera with OIS, and a 120Hz curved display.

It is available in two color options: Phoenix Red and Parrot Blue, and two storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

The sale will offer a discount of INR 2,000 on both variants and a no-cost EMI option for 9 months.

Detailed Specifications and Sale Information

The Realme P1 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display that promises a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for a smooth viewing experience. This smartphone is not only about performance but also photography, featuring a high-quality 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor. The camera setup also includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Available in vibrant colors like Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red, the device is equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery supported by a 45W SUPERVOOC charger. This combination provides long-lasting battery life suitable for extensive use without frequent recharges.

Pricing and Offers

The Realme P1 Pro 5G is priced at INR 21,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and INR 22,999 for the 8GB+256GB model. During the first sale, customers can enjoy a discount of INR 2,000 on both models. Additionally, a nine-month no-cost EMI option is available on both realme.com and Flipkart.

Conclusion

The Realme P1 Pro 5G offers a compelling combination of advanced features, including a high-refresh-rate display and powerful camera capabilities, making it an attractive option for tech enthusiasts looking for a new smartphone.