Stay Cool with Sony’s Latest Innovation: The Reon Pocket 5 Wearable Air Conditioner

This summer, Sony is taking the heat off with its newly launched Reon Pocket 5, a cutting-edge wearable air conditioner that promises not only to cool but also to warm its users, making it a versatile companion for all seasons. The device, building on the successful Reon Pocket line, integrates advanced technology to keep you comfortable wherever you go.

Innovative Design and Technology

The Reon Pocket 5 is designed for seamless integration into daily life. It fits discreetly into a specially tailored pocket on a shirt just above the shoulder blades, where it can deliver a direct cooling or warming effect. The device works through thermoelectric cooling, capable of adjusting your body temperature by approximately 13 degrees Celsius for cooling and 8 degrees Celsius for heating, providing relief in varying environmental conditions​​.

Smart Features for Personalized Comfort

What sets the Reon Pocket 5 apart are its smart capabilities. The device includes a ‘Reon Pocket Tag’ which, when paired with the main unit, can detect external temperature and humidity, allowing the device to adjust its settings preemptively to maintain optimum comfort. Even without the tag, users can manually adjust settings via the Reon Pocket App available on iOS and Android platforms​.

Enhanced Battery Life and Eco-Friendly Goals

The new model boasts up to twice the battery life of its predecessors, allowing for extended use throughout the day—ranging from eight to sixty-one hours based on the intensity of use. The Reon Pocket 5 charges via USB-C, reaching full charge in about 100 minutes, which underscores Sony’s commitment to convenience and sustainability.

Availability and Pricing

The Reon Pocket 5 is currently available for preorder and is priced at approximately $173. It is set to start shipping on May 15, ensuring that users can enjoy its benefits throughout the summer. The package includes the device itself, a pocket tag, and a white neckband, offering a complete solution for on-the-go temperature control.

With its innovative design, smart technology, and eco-friendly goals, Sony’s Reon Pocket 5 is set to revolutionize how we stay comfortable in extreme temperatures. Whether you’re facing the summer heat or winter chills, this device promises to keep you at your preferred temperature, making it an ideal choice for those looking to enhance their daily comfort and efficiency.