Telegram Enhances User Privacy with Anonymous Story Viewing Feature

Discover how Telegram's new Stealth Mode enhances privacy by allowing users to view stories anonymously, featuring unique editing options and dual camera functionality.

Telegram has introduced a significant update that enables users to view stories anonymously, marking a notable enhancement in user privacy options within the app. This feature, known as Stealth Mode, is part of Telegram’s ongoing efforts to improve user experience and security.

What is Stealth Mode?

Stealth Mode allows Premium users of Telegram to view stories without leaving any digital footprint that they were seen. Once activated, any story viewed won’t show the user’s name in the viewer’s list. This feature is especially useful for those who wish to keep their story interactions private.

How to Activate Stealth Mode

To use Stealth Mode, users need to:

Tap on a story to view it. Open the three-dot menu at the top right corner of the story. Select “Hide My View.” Enable Stealth Mode.

This will ensure that the stories viewed in the next 25 minutes remain unseen by others, and the views from the past 5 minutes are also hidden.

Telegram Stories: A Closer Look

Telegram Stories is a feature that allows users to share ephemeral content that disappears after a set time. It was recently made available to all users, expanding from its initial release to Premium subscribers. Stories can be customized with various privacy settings, allowing users to control who sees their content.

Unique Features of Telegram Stories

In addition to standard story functionalities, Telegram Stories offers several unique features:

Dual Camera Mode: Users can capture photos or videos using both the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Granular Privacy Settings: Users can fine-tune who sees their stories, with options ranging from everyone to selected contacts.

Editing Capabilities: Unlike other platforms, Telegram allows users to edit stories after posting them, adjusting elements like visibility, captions, and more.

The introduction of Stealth Mode and the broader availability of Telegram Stories highlight Telegram’s commitment to user privacy and innovation. These features cater to the growing demand for more control over personal content and interaction in digital spaces.