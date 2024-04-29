Uno Minda Introduces European-Designed C80 Trumpet Horn in India

Uno Minda has launched the C80 trumpet horn, integrating European technology into the Indian automotive aftermarket. This move targets car owners seeking to upgrade their vehicle’s horn system with superior sound quality.

Key Highlights:

The C80 horn features a robust sound output of over 105 decibels.

Designed to be compatible with various car models from hatchbacks to luxury vehicles.

The product benefits from Uno Minda’s acquisition of Clarton Horn, Spain.

Available across major retail channels, priced at MRP 1080 INR.

Enhancing Vehicle Personality with Superior Horn Technology

The introduction of the C80 trumpet horn by Uno Minda addresses the rising consumer demand for premium and personality-enhancing products in vehicles. With an 80-millimeter diameter, the C80 horn is not only powerful but also operates efficiently on a 12-volt power supply, drawing a minimal current of 3.5A. Its compact design ensures it can be installed in a wide range of vehicles, reinforcing its universal appeal.

Consumer-Centric Approach in Product Development

Uno Minda’s strategic decision to introduce the C80 horn follows extensive market research, identifying a shift in consumer preferences towards products that add a unique character to their vehicles. This horn has undergone rigorous testing, including 100,000 cycles of environmental simulations, to ensure its reliability and performance in diverse conditions.

Anand Kumar, Head of Product & Strategy at Uno Minda, commented on the launch: “There’s a noticeable trend where car owners not only look for safety in products but also desire elements that enhance the emotional appeal of their vehicles. The C80 horn aims to meet these expectations with its distinguished sound and quality.”

Accessibility and Consumer Trust

In a bid to tackle counterfeiting and ensure customer satisfaction, Uno Minda has also introduced premium packaging with a lock-and-tear feature for the C80 horn. This detail emphasizes the company’s commitment to delivering authentic and high-quality products. The C80 horn is readily available at all leading online and offline stores, making it accessible to a broad customer base.

Uno Minda stands behind their product with a one-year warranty, ensuring support and reliability for consumers opting for this premium automotive accessory.