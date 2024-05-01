Xiaomi India Launches Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition

Xiaomi India has introduced the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition, an exclusive smartphone celebrating its collaboration with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). This launch is timely as Xiaomi approaches its 10th anniversary in India and follows the Redmi Note 13 Series surpassing 15 million units sold globally. The company has also announced significant price reductions across the Redmi Note 13 Series.

Exclusive Edition : Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition launched in collaboration with AFA.

: Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition launched in collaboration with AFA. Global Sales : Redmi Note 13 Series achieves over 15 million sales worldwide.

: Redmi Note 13 Series achieves over 15 million sales worldwide. Price Reductions: Substantial price drops across all Redmi Note 13 Series models.

Special Edition Features

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition features a design inspired by the Argentine football team’s jersey, incorporating blue and white stripes and the symbolic number 10. The phone comes in a collectible gift box with designs reflecting the spirit of AFA and includes a 120W HyperCharger and a custom UI for an enhanced user experience.

Pricing and Availability

This special edition phone is priced at INR 34,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. The revised prices for the Redmi Note 13 Series start at INR 15,499, making advanced technology more accessible to a broader audience. The devices are available on Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Xiaomi Home, and Xiaomi Retail stores.

Collaboration Insights

Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India, emphasized the special edition as a tribute to football enthusiasts and a milestone in Xiaomi’s history in India. Leandro Petersen, AFA’s Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, highlighted the partnership’s role in enhancing fan engagement and expanding AFA’s influence in Asia.

Product and Pricing Details

Redmi Note 13 Series New Prices:

Redmi Note 13 5G : Starts at INR 15,499 for 6GB+128GB.

: Starts at INR 15,499 for 6GB+128GB. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G : Starts at INR 21,999 for 8GB+128GB.

: Starts at INR 21,999 for 8GB+128GB. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G: Starts at INR 27,999 for 8GB+256GB.

These prices include additional bank offers, making the series more affordable.

Conclusion

Xiaomi continues to innovate and offer high-value products tailored to its diverse consumer base, marking significant milestones and strengthening partnerships that enhance user experiences worldwide.