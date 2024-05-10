Blaupunkt Launches New SBW100 NXT and SBW150 NXT Soundbars

Explore Blaupunkt's new SBW100 NXT and SBW150 NXT soundbars, designed to revolutionize home audio with quality sound and versatile features.

Blaupunkt, a leader in audio technology for over a century, has launched its new products, the SBW100 NXT and SBW150 NXT sound systems. These soundbars are designed to enhance home entertainment with high-quality audio performance and versatile connectivity options.

Key Highlights:

SBW100 NXT and SBW150 NXT are priced at ₹4,999 and ₹5,999 respectively.

Available online and at leading retailers nationwide.

SBW100 NXT features 120 Watts of power; SBW150 NXT offers 150 Watts.

Both models include three EQ modes: Music, Movies, and News.

Connectivity options include USB, Bluetooth, HDMI Arc, and Aux.

Overview of the SBW100 NXT and SBW150 NXT

The SBW100 NXT, referred to as a Personal Space Theater system, is designed to transform any room into a cinema-like environment. It features a sleek design with smooth black finish and curved corners, making it a stylish addition to any space. The soundbar includes two drivers and a 5.25-inch woofer, delivering 120 Watts of power for a clear and powerful sound experience. Users can tailor their audio with three different EQ settings to match their viewing or listening preferences.

On the other hand, the SBW150 NXT targets movie enthusiasts with a preference for rich and detailed audio. This model boasts two high-output drivers and provides 150 watts of power, ensuring deep bass and clear high frequencies. Its unique design and easy-to-use side control panel make it both aesthetically pleasing and functional. Like the SBW100 NXT, it also offers versatile connectivity options to accommodate various media devices.

Customer-Centric Innovation

“At Blaupunkt, innovation has always been our driving force,” said Sukhesh Madaan, CEO of Blaupunkt Audio India. He emphasized that the SBW100 NXT offers a compact yet powerful audio solution for smaller spaces, while the SBW150 NXT caters to those who enjoy rich, detailed audio for their movies. Madaan’s comments underline Blaupunkt’s dedication to advancing audio technology and enhancing user experiences across various environments.